RCMP searching for Beauval shooting suspect

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant after a shooting in Beauval on Sunday.

At about 2:30 a.m., RCMP received the report. Officers determined a firearm was discharged at a woman in a vehicle, before the suspects fled in a black SUV.

The woman did not report any injuries.

Meadow Lake RCMP later located the black SUV at a home on Flying Dust First Nation.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Cory LaFleur. He’s facing several firearms and weapons-related charges and one count of uttering threats.

LaFleur is described as about 5’11,” weighing 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have travelled to Prince Albert, Saskatoon or Meadow Lake.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact your local police service or jurisdiction. If you see LaFleur, do not approach him.