RCMP searching for armed robbery suspect

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for the man involved in an armed robbery that took place on the corner of Lincoln Park Road and Hwy No. 2 near Prince Albert at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect left a black SUV and approached the victim in their car. The suspect stole the victim’s car, and fire one round from a gun into the ground.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2013 Chevrolet SUV Equinox with chrome wheels, a roof rack, and chrome tires. It has a Saskatchewan Licence plate: 485 MSE. The vehicle was last seen in the 600 Block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Residents are asked to avoid approaching the vehicle or its driver, and instead call 911. Information can also be submitted to 1-800-222-TIPS.