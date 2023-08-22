RCMP looking for suspect in Air Ronge assault

RCMP are searching for the suspect of an assault in Air Ronge.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home on Vickers Crescent at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigation determined a man broke into the home and assaulted a woman, then ran away. The woman was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-twenties, between 6’2” and 6’3” tall, with a medium build. He has dark-coloured hair and bushy eyebrows.

He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this assault, or anyone with surveillance video, is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.