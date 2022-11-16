RCMP lay second degree murder charges following investigation into Waterhen Lake man’s death

RCMP have arrested four people following an investigation into the death of 36-year-old Jeremy Ernest on Waterhen Lake First Nation on Nov. 12.

Police have charged 31-year-old Trevor Alexander of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, 28-year-old Hanna Durocher of Eagles Lake, and 34-year-old Tysan Lasas of Waterhen Lake First Nation with second degree murder. Alexander also faces an aggravated assault charge.

Investigators have also charged 23-year-old Tasha Opikokew of Battleford with one count of accessory after the fact.

They will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police arrested all four suspects while investigating a number of incidents that occurred on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. Alexander faces more than 30 charges in connection with the Canoe Lake investigation, including one count of assault, and one count of sexual assault.

The RCMP’s North Battleford Crime Reduction Team travelled to the Meadow Lake area on Nov. 12 to arrest Alexander after determining he was at a residence in the Eagles Lake region. He was located and arrested along with Durocher, Lasas, and Opikokew. The latter three were all wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Nov. 15, the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit responsible for investigating Ernest’s death also laid charges on all four individuals in connection with the case.

None of the charges have been proven in court.