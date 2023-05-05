RCMP issue public safety alert over violent sexual offender considered high risk to reoffend

The Saskatchewan RCMP are warning residents about the release of a violent sexual offender who they consider to be at high risk to reoffend.

The RCMP issued a statement on Thursday following the release of Frederick Chickosis, 53, from custody. He plans to live in the Lloydminster area.

Chickosis was released from prison on the morning of April 28 have served the entirety of his sentence. The RCMP received a report the same day saying Chickosis was not abiding by his court-ordered release conditions. He was arrested by the RCMP in Lloydminster on May 1 for failing to comply with a recognizance, and appeared in provincial court on May 4.

Frederick Chickosis — Photo submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP

“Frederick Chickosis has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and a history of reoffending,” reads the RCMP statement. “During Frederick Chickosis’s time of incarceration, he completed programming to mitigate risk factors for reoffending. However, Frederick Chickosis has not made any progress in reducing the high risk to re-offend.”

Chickosis is now subject to a probation order for the next 12 months. He must live at an approved residence, and stay inside the residence from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. He cannot possess or consume alcohol, cannabis or drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical doctor, nor can he enter or be in any place where the main purpose is to sell alcohol.

Chickosis is also banned from having any contact or communication with anyone under the age of 16.

The RCMP emphasized that they released the information to warn residents about the presence of a high-risk offender so they could make informed decisions about having contact with him. The information is not to be used to carry out unlawful and harmful acts, or to perform any acts of vigilantism.

Chickosis sometimes spells his last name ‘Checkosis’. He is known to visit the Little Pine First Nation.

Anyone with questions about Chickosis’ release can contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or Cutknife RCMP at 306-398-3500.

To report an incident involving Chickosis, please call your local RCMP detachment or police service, or submit tips anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. To report an emergency, call 911.

The public safety advisory was issued in accordance with the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.