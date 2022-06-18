RCMP investigators say 18-year-old’s disappearance is suspicious

RCMP investigators are now treating the disappearance of 18-year-old Seth Deschambeault as suspicious in nature.

Since he was reported missing to Prince Albert RCMP on June 6, investigators have been following up on information and leads as they have been received. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit have since taken charge of the investigation.

Deschambeault was last seen on May 29 in Prince Albert. He is described as approximately 5’3” tall and 120 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Deschambeault’s whereabouts or anyone that has had contact with him around the time he was last seen is asked to contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.