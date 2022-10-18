RCMP investigating after Prince Albert woman found dead near Hwy 16

Warman RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a Prince Albert woman, who was found near Hwy 16 near Maymont, Sask.

Police were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. on Sunday where they discovered the body of Wendy Bird, 24, of Prince Albert. Her death is considered suspicious and RCMP Major Crimes is investigating.

Police withheld Bird’s name during initial reports on Sunday because the investigation was in its early stages and they had not notified the family. Investigators released Bird’s name on Monday in hopes of it would help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bird’s whereabouts from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday morning is asked to contact police. Police are also asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Hwy 16 near Maymont through the evening hours of Oct. 15-16 to come forward. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The family has already been notified of Bird’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police restricted traffic along Hwy 16 for roughly six hours while conducting the investigation.

The Saskatoon and North Battleford RCMP General Investigation Sections, Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are also assisting with the investigation.