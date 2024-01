The Prince Albert RCMP say there were no injuries after someone fired a gun at a vehicle and residence in the Driftwood Trailer Court south of the city.

RCMP investigators were called to the scene at around 4:10 a.m. on Friday following reports of a gunshot. Police say a vehicle drove by an occupied residence and fired a gun at it, hitting the residence and a vehicle.

The RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services.