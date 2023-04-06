RCMP arrest man accused of robbing Melfort gas station with a knife

A 25-year-old man faces three charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, following an RCMP investigation into a gas station theft in Melfort.

Blaze Romeo Rynelle Ahpay was arrested without incident at a residence in Melfort on Tuesday, April 4. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Ahpay is accused of robbing a gas station on Saskatchewan Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. on March 31. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police report that the robber entered the business with a knife, threatened an employee, then left with a sum of cash and cigarettes. The suspect fled east down Saskatchewan Avenue on foot. No injuries were reported.