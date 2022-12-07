Raiders prepare for critical five game homestand prior to Christmas break

The Prince Albert Raiders are glad to be at home before the holidays.

Starting Wednesday night, the Raiders will begin a five game homestand at the Art Hauser Centre, including three opponents in the Eastern Division before the league takes a Christmas break.

The Raiders currently sit two points back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-15-2. If the Raiders are able to sweep the homestand, they would go into the break with a .500 record.

Raider captain Evan Herman says getting back to being a .500 record is an big next step for Prince Albert.

“I think it’s very important. At the end of the day, we don’t want to be a .500 club. We want to be a winning team, that’s always been the culture here in PA. We strive to win every game and we do everything in our ability to get there. That’s where we are starting with the five games coming up here.”

The sentiment shared by the captain is echoed by others in the Raider dressing room. Rookie forward Ryder Ritchie says he wants to see the team improve heading into the break.

“[These are] super important games, these are big games to get points back and get back into the playoff picture and keep building and getting better before Christmas”

On Wednesday, the Raiders will take on the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second of six regular season matchups. Brandon took the only matchup of the season thus far on Dec. 2 with a 5-4 victory at Westoba Place.

On Friday night, the Raiders will be hosting their teddy bear toss night against former Minto Tanner Howe and the Regina Pats. Regina has taken the only meeting of the season between the two clubs 3-0 back on Oct. 12 at the Brandt Centre.

Saturday night the Raiders will welcome their bitter rival, the Saskatoon Blades to the Art Hauser. It will be the first matchup between the two sides since the opening weekend of the WHL season in September. Saskatoon has won both matchups so far this season.

Ritchie says he is looking forward to the atmosphere at the Art Hauser Centre on the weekend.

“I’m super excited for the teddy bear toss. Never seen one or been a part of one. Being a part of that is going to be awesome. Playing Saskatoon at home, there’s no better team. No more fun game than that with the home crowd and just because it’s Saskatoon.”

The Raiders will face Medicine Hat and Spokane on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 to close out the first half of the WHL campaign.

