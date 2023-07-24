Raiders ink import picks Macias, Kubiesa

The Prince Albert Raiders have put pen to paper with both of their selections from the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the team announced on Monday.

2004-born Polish forward Krzyzstof Macias was selected by the Raiders with the 15th overall pick in the draft after spending last season with HC Vitkovice U20 in the Czech Republic where he tallied 52 points in 44 games, including 28 goals.

“We’re adding a mature player, one who can play in all situations,” Raiders’ general manager Curtis Hunt said in a press release. “He’s a bigger, stronger guy. He’s a balanced scorer and he can play on both sides of the ice. We’re excited about that. I think he can add some scoring depth to our team, and we’re really excited to be adding him to the fold.”

In the Division 1, Group B World Junior Championship last season, Macias posted 10 points in five games representing Poland including a four goal, three assist effort against Korea.

Joining Macias in Hockeytown North is 2006-born Czech forward Matej Kubiesa who was selected with the 75th overall selection in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Photo courtesy of the Prince Albert Raiders. Czech forward Matej Kubiesa has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Kubiesa split time last season between Sweden and Czechia posting 15 points in 17 games for the Malmo Redhawks J18 program and 17 points in 16 total games with Ocelari Trinec split between the U17 and U20 teams.

“He’s a younger player with tremendous speed and one on one skill,” general manager Curtis Hunt said. “He plays with energy and has a physical presence. We think he will fit in nicely with our group this year and beyond. Matej shows the ability to play with compete and physicality, and the fans are going to be pretty excited to see him play.”

Both Macias and Kubiesa are expected to attend Raider training camp in September.

