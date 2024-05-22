Raiders ink Harvey, CHL announces award finalists

The Prince Albert Raiders have inked both of their first round picks from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Fourth overall pick Ben Harvey has been signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Raiders, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Edmonton, Alberta product recorded 19 goals and 33 assists in 27 for the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team. Harvey and the Xtreme captured the Western Championship with a 6-5 win over the Edge School U15 Prep.

“Ben is an elite thinker and a complete 200-foot player. He played in every situation and was the first player sent over the boards in many situations by his coaches,” said Raider general manager Curtis Hunt in the club press release. “We are extremely happy to have Ben and his family join our Raider family.”

Harvey is the second player from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft to sign with the Raiders. Second overall pick Brock Cripps signed with the team last week.

CHL Awards finalists announced

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the finalists for the 2024 CHL Awards on Tuesday.

The nominees for each award are determined by the winners of the corresponding award presented in each of the CHL’s three member leagues, the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Here is a full list of awards and nominees

David Branch Player of the Year Award: Jagger Firkus (WHL, Moose Jaw), Easton Cowan (OHL, London), Mathieu Cataford (Halifax, QMJHL)

Defenceman of the Year: Denton Mateychuk (WHL, Moose Jaw), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw, OHL), Vsevolod Komarow (Drummondville, QMJHL)

Goaltender of the Year: Brett Mirwald (Vancouver, WHL), Jacob Oster (Oshawa, OHL) and William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL)

Rookie of the Year: Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat, WHL), Jake O’Brien (Brantford, OHL) and Emile Guite (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Top Scorer Award: Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw, WHL), David Goyette (Sudbury, OHL) and Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL)

Brad Kilrea Coach of the Year: Mark Lamb (Prince George, WHL), Derek Laxdal (Oshawa, OHL) and Jean-Francois Gregoire (Baie-Commeau, QMJHL)

Top Draft Prospect: Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat, WHL), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw, OHL) and Maxim Masse (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Sportsman Player of the Year: Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw, WHL), Jett Luchanko (Guelph, OHL) and Preston Lounsbury (Moncton, QMJHL)

Scholastic Player of the Year: Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge, WHL), Carter George (Owen Sound, OHL) and Alexis Morin (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Humanitarian of the Year: Ty Hurley (Kelowna, WHL), Mason Vaccari (Kingston, OHL) and Macrus Kearsey (Charlottetown, QMJHL)

