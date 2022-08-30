Province sets byelection date to fill seat left vacant by former NDP leader

Voters in Saskatoon Meewasin will head to the poles on Sept. 28 to choose who will replace the seat previously held by former NDP leader Ryan Meili.

Premier Scott Moe announced the date on Monday. He said the government has a good track record and they’re going to run on it in the upcoming election.

“Our government will be running on our record of a strong economy, key investments in Saskatoon, and our recent announcement of balancing the budget, paying down debt, and providing affordability relief for everyone in Saskatchewan,” Moe said in a media release. “That’s growth that works for everyone.”

Longtime Saskatoon resident Kim Groff will represent the Saskatchewan Party in the September by-election. Groff ran in Saskatoon-Centre during the 2020 election where he lost to the NDP’s Betty Nippi Albright.

Small business owner Nathaniel Teed will represent the NDP in the race. Teed said he’s excited to run, and confident the NDP can offer a better alternative to the Sask. Party.

“I continuously hear frustration with the way the Sask. Party is making life more expensive, (and) how they’ve raised taxes and hiked utility rates,” he said in a media release. “The people of Saskatoon Meewasin deserve so much better.”

Other candidates in the race include provincial Liberal leader Jeff Walters, who announced his intention to run on Aug. 9.