Province expands third dose eligibility

Starting on August 31, children in Saskatchewan between the ages of five and 11 years old will be eligible to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It is recommended that those receiving a booster shot wait at least four months following their second dose. Dr. Saqib Shahab, the Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer says he encourages parents of school age children to consider the dose.

“Receiving this booster dose is especially important for children at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses due to immunosuppression or other chronic health conditions, I encourage parents of all school-age children to ensure those children have completed their primary series of a first and second dose and consider the booster dose.”

Starting on Wednesday, parents and guardians of all children ages five to 11 will be able to book appointments online at Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX. Indigenous Services Canada and Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nation and Metis communities.

Children who are immunocompromised who may have already received their third dose can now receive an additional dose four months after their third shot.

All Saskatchewan residents six months and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.