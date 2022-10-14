Prince Albert Police Service on scene of serious incident

On Friday afternoon the Prince Albert Police Service notified the public that officers are currently at the scene of a serious incident in the 1200 Block of 12th Street West.

Patrol officers, along with members from the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the remainder of the day today and into the weekend.

No other details are available at this time. The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.