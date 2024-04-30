Prince Albert Police seeking missing 13-year-old

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 13-year-old

PAPS is attempting to locate Myra Linklater.

According to the Police, Linklater was last seen on April 19, 2024 in the 1800 block of 14th Ave W, unknown clothing description.

Linklater is described as 5’2” tall, 130 pounds, shoulder length black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

PAPS Photo Myra Linklater

Linklater is believed to be in Prince Albert and has ties to Wahpeton. If you have seen her orhave information on where Linklater currently is, please contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.