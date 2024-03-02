Prince Albert Police looking for missing 12-year-old

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is asking for the public’s assistance locating 12-year-old Brysen Demery. He was last seen on Friday, March 1 in the 1200 block of 28th street east wearing black van shoes, red air Jordan hoodie, red Tokyo jersey and black pants.

Demery is described as 5’2, 100lbs with blond hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.

PAPS Photo Brysen Demery

Demery is believed to be in Prince Albert. If you have seen Demery or have information on where he currently is, please contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.