Prince Albert musician hoping to uplift others by sharing story of mental illness, addiction

A born-and-raised Prince Albert music producer is aiming to be a “positive light” to those grappling with mental health and addictions.

Patrick Moon Bird recently released a new album, Away From the City. The 30-year-old said the songs were inspired by trips to Ontario, and then up north to Cumberland House, where his wife’s family lives.

“It’s about getting away from the city, getting in tune with nature and then really battling those demons inside of yourself,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Bird has released music about his struggles with bipolar disorder and addictions. He feels sharing his experience, from relapsing to successfully subsiding his cravings, is his calling in music.

“People are like ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you know I was struggling, but your songs were really helping me realize what was important,’” he said.

For Bird himself, music has distracted him from the cravings and given him an outlet to express his emotions.

“It really encouraged me to keep pushing forward. Even though the time that I was going through was rough, I could still turn it into something beautiful,” he said.

Bird’s father sparked his interest in music from nine years old.

After 20 years, he continues to create music from the comfort of his home – a style labelled as “bedroom pop” music. Bird produces his songs purely on an iPad, which he describes as “chill, relaxing music.”

“I find it very inspiring to watch new people online create a whole career off of that,” said Bird, adding that he learned how to produce music by watching other artists on YouTube.

“The momentum that I’m building right now is unreal. I think this is what I was meant to do and this is my sole purpose.”

Bird is self-taught in multiple instruments, including guitar, bass, piano and vocals. He’s been a long-time nominee for the Sask Music Awards, including for Electronic Artist of the Year, Indigenous Artist of the Year and Rap/Hip Hop/Electronica Album of the Year.

He’s scheduled to perform next at Ness Creek Music Festival from July 13 to 16.

You can find his music, including his latest album, on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.