Prince Albert man facing numerous charges after fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man who fled from police in Prince Albert is facing numerous driving-related charges after being pulled over Monday morning.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, the charges stem from an investigation by the Prince Albert Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan Unit.

On Jan. 22, a member of the Prince Albert Police Service Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan Unit (PAPSCTSS) attempted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of River Street West.

As the member approached the vehicle, the driver pulled away and fled at a high rate of speed nearly causing a collision with another civilian vehicle. Through investigation the officer was able to identify the driver, he was located and arrested a short time after the incident.

PAPS said in a press release that officers found ammunition in the vehicle while searching it. Police also say the suspect was on a court-ordered firearms prohibition at the time.

Ryan Roode has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer and failing, without reasonable excuse, to stop the motor vehicle as soon as is reasonable in the circumstances, operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Roode made his first court appearance Tuesday morning in Prince Albert Provincial Court.