Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation Gala returns Friday

For the first time in four years the Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation will be holding a Gala fundraiser.

The event returns to the St. Joseph Parish Hall on Friday. Foundation executive director Jean Szypula-Oleksiuk said it’s nice to have the gala return.

“It’s pretty exciting to have our fundraiser backs,” she said. “It’s one of our main fundraisers.”

Szypula-Oleksiuk said the gala will feature a supper and silent auction. Dignitaries giving greetings will include a board member from the foundation, Bishop Stephen Hero and Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne.

There will also be music bingo for entertainment.

In the past, the foundation has helped fund retreats, assisted in furnishing the chapel at Ecole St. Anne. Elementary School and brought in professional development for teachers on the Catholic worldview.

“When schools want to put a light like a lit cross in their gyms, we have helped fund those. We help fund the religious aspect of the Catholic schools that the government doesn’t fund,” Szypula-Oleksiuk explained.

She added that funding the religious aspect leaves a lot of gaps to fill.

Prince Albert Catholic School Divsion director of education Lorel Trumier is also excited to have the gala return to help support Catholic Education in Prince Albert.

“We’re hoping everyone buys a ticket or makes a donation or perhaps even makes a donation for the silent auction,” Trumier said.

“They do great work for us. They support us in so many endeavours like preparing and supporting our religious education (and) purchasing our religious education materials. We don’t get funded for that and it’s an expense that really is worthwhile,” she explained.

The Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation Gala is on Friday evening in the St. Joseph Parish Hall.

“We’re excited by what the gala will bring,” Trumier said.