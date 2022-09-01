Prairie Dogs take two of three during weekend homestand

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

After a 0-2 start, the Prince Albert Prairie Dogs rebounded to take two of three in Saskatchewan Field Lacrosse League play last weekend.

Prince Albert secured a 9-5 win over the Saskatoon Plainsmen, a 15-5 win over Sturgis before falling 8-6 in the final game of the weekend to the Moose Jaw Tommy Gun’s.

Prairie Dogs head coach Matt Robin says he felt the team had a nice bounce back weekend after a tough start.

“The first weekend in Saskatoon we fell short of getting a win. We came out of the weekend two of three and the one loss was just at the end of the day. It’s tough playing those three games and trying to get that third win. But it was a close game and we fought hard.”

Robin says he felt the Prairie Dogs were solid in their own end and that lead to the weekend success.

“Defensively we were really strong, we were still missing some of our big defenders. It was nice to stop them from scoring and clearing the ball and getting transition opportunities that turned into goals.

The Prairie Dogs will enjoy a league wide bye week for the Labour Day long weekend, before getting back in action in Moose Jaw on September 10th. The Prairie Dogs will enjoy a bye week before championship weekend in Sturgis.