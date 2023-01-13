Police search underway for man involved with violent assault on One Arrow First Nation

Wakaw RCMP are working to locate an adult male believed to be involved in a violent assault with a firearm at a residence in One Arrow First Nation on Thursday night and the public is asked to avoid the area where police are present.

Preliminary investigation determined the incident was targeted.

Police have been conducting patrols in the community and interviewing witnesses, according to Wakaw RCMP. Officers have also been in communication with the leadership of One Arrow to relay steps residents can take to help maintain their safety.

Prince Albert RCMP General Investigation Section have been called in to assist in the investigation. Police will remain on the scene for an undetermined amount of time as officers work to locate the suspect.

The public will be notified if police identify an increased risk to public safety.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Chief Tricia Sutherland said One Arrow First Nation leadership have taken precautions to ensure the safety of the community. The school, daycare and recreation programming has been canceled and the store and band office will be operating on limited hours, their doors will remain locked with security on site.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.