Police respond to 269 calls for service over the long weekend; assist in the rescue of a youth

Prince Albert Police Service responded to 269 calls for service over the long weekend. Officers made 35 arrests and assisted in rescuing a youth.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday evening, police were called to the 1200 Block of River Street West for a report of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the river. The youth was able to escape the water and pull himself to an embankment before police arrived, but was unable to get back onto the sidewalk. Patrol officers worked to navigate the slippery, wet conditions to reach him and were aided by additional officers to lift the boy to safety. One officer received minor injuries during the rescue.

Police would like to remind residents to keep their distance from the riverbank at all times as the warming weather can lead to dangerous conditions.

Two seperate mischief investigations led to arrests on Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene after residents in the area around Oliver Way reported suspicious activity around 3:30 a.m. Police arrested the suspect for attempting to break into a vehicle and have charged him with mischief and breach of a court order.

A 35-year-old Prince Albert man is facing charges of mischief and possession of break-in tools following a report of a person breaking into mailboxes. Officers responded to the report of suspicious activity around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 Block of 5th Avenue East and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Two Prince Albert women were charged over the weekend following weapons investigations led by police.

22-year-old Denise Brooke Merasty is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after police were called to the area near 22nd Street and 6th Avenue West for a weapons complaint. Officers took the woman into custody just after 8 a.m. on Monday morning after locating a knife on her person.

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman following an incident in the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue West on Sunday. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for a report of a woman threatening people with a machete and took her into custody.

Maxine Charles is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

A Prince Albert man was taken into custody around 10 p.m. on Saturday night following a report of a stabbing in the 200 Block of 15th Street West. The suspect fled the area, but officers were able to locate him in the 300 Block of 15th Street West after a short foot chase.

23 -year-old Frank Ballantyne is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon in relation to this incident.