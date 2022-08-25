Police make arrest following stabbing investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested a 26-year-old man following an investigation into the stabbing that occurred last week.

Reno Keenatch of Prince Albert was arrested on Wednesday and made his first court appearance on Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated assault and breach of probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The original incidents occurred on Aug. 19. Police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 500 Block of 28th Street East following reports of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers received reports of a second stabbing around the 28th Street and Sixth Avenue East intersection following the first incident. A 63-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition.