Police lay charges following incident involving vehicle and pedestrian

A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon following an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

Rajdeepsinh Prakashsinh Bihola of Prince Albert made his first appearance at Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Investigation by police found a 31-year-old man seriously injured after receiving a call for service in the 800 Block of 15th Street East around 2 p.m. on May 18. The man remains in hospital in Saskatoon.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section of the police service continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident, or anyone who has dash cam or cell phone video of this incident to call the Prince Albert dispatch at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.