Police investigating weekend crime spree

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a city-wide crime spree over the weekend.

Since Friday, more than 40 reports of vehicle damage and thefts have been reported to the Prince Albert Police Service. According to a media release, the incidents are under investigation by the City Police’s Proactive Poling Unit (PPU) and the Community Safety Officers (CSO) to identify trends or similarities.

Map of reported vehicle damage and thefts courtesy of the Prince Albert Police Service

“In some instances, items such as wallets or sunglasses were left in sight of passersby. Removing all valuables, including keys, change, garage door openers, cameras, cell phones, backpacks and clothing, can help reduce opportunities for vehicle damage and theft,” said PAPS.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying those responsible for these incidents of mischief and willful damage. Residents who haven’t already reported damage or theft of property are encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with video surveillance is asked to check their cameras and report any suspicious activity to police by calling the non-emergency phone number or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.