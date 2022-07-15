Police charge woman with damaging community substation

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with damage to the front window at the Prince Albert Police Service’s community substation earlier this week.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the front glass door to the community substation was smashed. The suspect attempted to flee, but was apprehended by officers following a short foot pursuit.

Upon further investigation, police located a large sickle and an exacto knife.

Damage to replace the window is estimated at approximately $1,140.

The accused, from Prince Albert, is charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a concealed weapon and one count of mischief.