Police ask public to report all sightings of Clayton Dumais

The Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) is asking the public to report all sightings of a 44-year-old man wanted for failing to attend court charges.

Clayton Dumais, 44, faces multiple charges including assault causing bodily harm, pointing a firearm, and uttering threats. The charges stem from an Ahtahkakoop RCMP investigation into incidents between December 2023 and March 2024.

Dumais is believed to be in the Mistawasis Nêhiyawak (Mistawasis First Nation) area but police have not yet been able to confirm it.

He is described as roughly 6’ tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on the left side of his neck. Anyone with information about his location is asked to 310-RCMP. Dumais should not be approached if seen.