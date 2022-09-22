Police arrest two people on outstanding warrants and weapons offences

A woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and a man has been charged in connection with weapon offences following an investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Members on patrol responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 200 Block of 15th Street West just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening. A woman reported being threatened by a man who said he had a gun.

Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect travelling on a bike with a woman heading west on 15th Street West. The pair attempted to flee but were arrested by police nearby without incident.

Upon further investigation, the woman was identified as Patricia Lee Sewap, 39, from Prince Albert. Lee was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release conditions and is further charged with obstruction of a peace officer in connection to this incident.

Police also located a loaded sawed-off shotgun during the investigation. Kelsey Lee Stewart, 30, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm and altering a serial number on a firearm.