Partnership bringing new Education Doctorate program to Prince Albert

The University of Regina and Gabriel Dumont Institute and Applied Research (GDI) have partnered to offer a new Education Doctorate program.

The community-based program, designed for residents of Northern Saskatchewan, is being delivered in Prince Albert and is now accepting applications.

“The Indigenous Education Doctorate program builds on decades of important work between the University of Regina and the Institute,” GDI acting executive director Brett Vandale said. “Together, our partnership programs have graduated hundreds of Indigenous educators at the undergraduate and graduate levels; this is a natural next step in creating higher education opportunities for northern Métis people.

“We are confident this program will establish an important pathway for advanced Métis capacity and perspectives within the Saskatchewan education system.”

The program is a full University of Regina doctoral degree with a focus on Métis local knowledge, history, spirituality, and culture within broader national and international contexts.

“It is very gratifying to see our partnership with the Gabriel Dumont Institute grow to include a doctoral degree in support of Indigenous educators and communities,” University of Regina Faculty of Education Dean James Nahachewsky said.

“This doctorate program emphasizes Indigenous teaching and methodology, knowledge, leadership, land-based learning and incorporates working alongside community members and teachings from Elders.”

The three-year program will start in July 2024. Students will have access to weekend sessions, summer institutes and online distance education. The program is designed so students can form a community of learners able to support each other throughout their education.

“Our efforts to ensure educational opportunities are available and accessible across Saskatchewan, especially with Indigenous communities in northern and remote areas is critical to advancing Truth and Reconciliation and to the University’s future,” Nahachewsky added.

Application for this program are currently open until Feb.15, 2024.

