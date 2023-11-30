PAPS searching for missing mother and 3 children

The Prince Albert Police Service has asked residents to be on the lookout for a 42-year-old mother and her three children who were last seen on Nov. 22.

Lindsay Merasty and her children, eight-year-old sons Seth Wuttunee-Merasty and Travis Wuttunee-Merasty Jr., and six-year-old Ascenia Wuttunee-Merasty, were last seen in Prince Albert, but police received a tip that they may be in B.C.

Investigators believe the group is travelling in a black 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 348 MYA.

Lindsay Merasty (left), sons Seth and Travis (right), and daughter Ascenia (not pictured) were last seen in Prince Albert on Nov. 22. – PAPS Submitted.

Merasty is described as 5’2 and around 200 pounds with black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Travis and Seth are described as 4’0 tall and 50 and 80 pounds respectively. Both have short black hair and brown eyes. Ascenia is roughly 3’5 and around 50 pounds with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.