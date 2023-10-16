Pair of power play goals power Mintos past Swift Current

The Prince Albert Mintos got back in the win column with a 6-3 win over the Swift Current Legionnaires on Sunday afternoon

Minto head coach Tim Leonard says he liked what the Mintos got out of their entire lineup.

“Today was a great team effort. Everybody contributed today, our systems were good. We looked after the neutral zone a lot better. Our power play finally got rocking, I thought we generated a lot and banged a couple home. A good team effort.”

The Mintos would draw first blood as Abinet Klassen would open the scoring at the 11:45 mark of the first period with an unassisted goal.

Swift Current would strike back just over a minute later as Tristan Mitchell-McElhone would find twine to know the score at 1-1. Parker Rondeau assisted on the play.

Simon Garchinski’s first goal of the season would restore the Minto lead just twenty seconds into the second period. Teigan Semchyshen had the lone helper.

The Minto power play would go to work at the 12:03 mark as a redirection by Jordan Abrametz would beat Legionnaires netminder Jacob Morris. Kelan Simmonds and Carter Cole assisted on the play.

During a 5-on-3 power play later in the period, Taite Donkin would extend the Minto lead to 4-1 with his 4th goal of the season. Semchyshen picked up his second point of the afternoon with an assist.

Leonard says the Mintos were able to generate plenty of chances on the man advantage due to making many clean passes.

“We had some designed plays and the kids executed it pretty good. Sometimes pucks bounce and I thought we had some really good looks. You are not going to score all the time, but our puck movement was really good.”

The Mintos and Legionnaires would trade tallies in the third period.

Owen Nelson’s 7th of the season would extend the Minto lead to 5-1 less than five minutes into the frame.

Kayd Ruedig would cut the Minto lead to 5-2 at the 10:00 mark. Rondeau and Mitchell-McElhone assisted on the play.

Just over a minute later, Kale Margolis would restore the four goal Minto lead with his fourth of the season from Jordon Abrametz at the 8:44 mark.

Ruedig would add his second of the game on the power play just over two minutes later, but that would be as close as Swift Current would get.

The Mintos return to action on Friday, Oct. 20 when they travel to take on the Yorkton Maulers. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

