The PA SaskTel Pioneers were busy spreading Christmas cheer this year with three major donations during the holiday season.

The Pioneers donated $3,000 to the Herb Bassett Home, then donated $1,000 to the Victoria Hospital Pediatric unit.

Submitted photo.

SaskTel Pioneer Executive Michelle Zurakowski (right) presents a cheque to Herb Bassett nursing unit manager Maureen Dyna. The PA SaskTel Pioneers donated $3,000 to the Herb Bassett Home over the holidays.

The group also partnered with a group of Grade 12 students from Wesmor High School to provide 60 baby layettes to new moms at Family Futures.