Northern Sask. celebrates International Women’s Day

Celebrations extended over two weeks with International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations.

IWD is celebrated around the world March 8 to celebrate the accomplishments on all levels of women.

In 1977 the United Nations declared March 8 International Women’s Day and invited member states to commemorate annually, usually around a particular theme, the many accomplishments of women around the world.

The 2023 theme, EmbraceEquity.

In La Ronge the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services (LLRIBHS) held a Cultural Day Beginning at 10 a.m. at Kitsaki Hall. And. Going till 8 p.m.

Any woman from the communities was invited to take part in this meditative, healing day.

The Day included opportunities for: Hands-on Healing and aromatherapy sessions; learning about medicines and herbal teas, including sampling the teas; storytelling; beading; art therapy; haircuts; facials; foot care; and – time for relaxation, visiting and much laughter. A day of refreshment and renewal.

Piwapan Women’s Centre staff hosted an event for women, March 17 to 19 with some events at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) and others at the Elks Hall.

Tina Turner (Phyllis Merasty and Piwapan staff in disguise) with her entourage, entertain participants in the 2023 IWD celebrations at the JRMCC March 17. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

The event began with a Gala supper, karaoke, and a surprise visit from Tina Turner (Phyllis Merasty in disguise) and, because it was St. Patrick’s Day, a Wear Green theme.

Saturday began with a presentation by Lana Johnstone LeDoux, who shared her life story through many experiences to become an artist.

There were safety presentations offering the opportunity to learn about safety strategies such as be aware of your surrounds, some of the things a woman can do to protect herself in difficult and violent situations with Corey Lillis, head instructor with BJJ LAB in Prince Albert.

Lillis teaches Brazilian Jiu Jitsu techniques, which women had the opportunity to practice during the presentation.

Another presentation focused personal safety. Safety is personal, what may be unsafe for one person may not be the same for another. And safety is everyone’s responsibility. The presentation included some tips on how to support someone in a violent or dangerous situation, but, always being mindful of the importance of one’s own safety.

The afternoon included the opportunity to have a haircut, nails done and to enjoy visiting.

The day ended with a presentation of Bear Grease, an Indigenous interpretation of the internationally acclaimed musical, Grease.

The event ended Sunday with a Pancake Breakfast and entertainment by Comedian, Dakota Ray Hebert.