Northern Bears drop pair of games in Swift Current

The Prince Albert Northern Bears couldn’t quite overcome the Swift Current Wildcats in a pair of losses on the road over the weekend.

Saturday’s game saw the Bears and Wildcats needing extra time to decide a winner after finishing 60 minutes of play tied at three. Jerzey Watteyne would bury the overtime winner with 4:36 remaining in the extra frame to give Swift Current a 4-3 victory.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says he thought the Bears put in a solid effort and the result could’ve easily gone the other way.

“I thought that game one the girls put in a good honest hard-working effort. The game was close right through and obviously went down to overtime. We felt that game could’ve gone either way and I was proud the way the girls put in the work ethic.”

In Saturday’s loss, the goals for Prince Albert were scored by Jasmine Kohl, Julia Cey and Jacquelyne Chief. Brooke Archer made 26 saves in net for the Northern Bears in the loss.

It was a bit of a later start Sunday afternoon in Swift Current with play not commencing until 3pm, later than the usual 1pm start time for SFU18AAAHL games.

Swift Current would open the scoring with 2:04 remaining in the first period with Jade Thompson’s goal assisted by Kyle Benjamin.

Jerzey Watteyne would add two goals in the second period to extend the Wildcat to 3-0 after forty minutes.

Addison Eurich would add an insurance marker on the power play with 2:40 remaining in the third period for a 4-0 Swift Current victory.

The Northern Bears could not solve Swift Current netminder Karlee Lehner who stopped all 22 shots she faced for the shutout victory. Annika Neufeldt made 28 saves for Prince Albert in the contest.

Young says the Bears were in tough Sunday being short-handed with several players not being available.

“I think the biggest thing going into Sunday’s game, we had a player who was sick, and we had a couple players who couldn’t play and we were down in staff. And against a team like Swift Current, the type of game they play with two or three lines that can score at need. I think it was a little tough. The girls put in the effort even though we were short-staffed. But Swift Current deserved the win that’s for sure.”

The Northern Bears return to action on Thursday night when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Stars at Merlis Belsher Place. Puck drops at 7pm.