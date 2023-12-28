Nipawin approves new location for off-leash dog park

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

The Town of Nipawin has approved a new location for the Nipawin Off-Leash Dog Park.

The approved new location will be at the Lions Park on Sixth Street West and Seventh Avenue West.

“Administration has held several meetings with the newly formed Nipawin Dog Park committee and most recently with the Nipawin Lions Club,” said Derek Seckinger, Nipawin’s general manager of community services.

“The reason for relocation allows for the Lions club to partner with the Dog Park Committee and utilize a green space. The land that was originally approved adjacent to Walleye Park is an area of interest for future developments in the Town of Nipawin, placing a potential relocation of the park in the future. Ultimately pro-active thought and partnership opportunity was the reasoning behind the decision.”

The committee will be fundraising a large amount to install the fence and create an area for the off-leash dog park.

A letter of understanding will be signed by all parties. Now that Nipawin council approved the change in location, the committee will continue their fundraising and grant writing efforts until enough funds are raised to begin the construction.

Town staff will ensure that the area is fenced and that there is adequate signage in place that state the rules of the park.