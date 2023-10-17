Mustangs lose first game and Hawks defeat previously unbeaten Broncos

The Melfort Mustangs lost their first game of the regular season and the Nipawin Hawks defeated the previously unbeaten Humboldt Broncos as the race in the Sherwood Division tightens up.

The Flin Flon Bombers lead the division with a record of 9-0-1-0 with 19 points and lead the SJHL overall.

As of Oct. 16 the Mustangs are in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 7-1-0-0 with 1 points, the Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 4-3-0-1 with nine points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 2-7-1-0 with five points.

The Mustangs lost their first game of the season with a 5-4 loss to the Klippers in Kindersley on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Klippers led 3-0 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

David Coyle had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Chase Friedt-Mohr and Ryan Duguay added the other Melfort goals.

Danton Cox, Logan Cox, Cam Perlinger, Keenan Ingram and Tylin Hilbig responded for the Klippers.

The Mustangs’ James Venne made eight saves in just over 11 minutes of action before he was replaced by Kristian Coombs who made 14 saves; The Klippers Cody Jaman made 40 saves.

The Mustangs’ opened their two-game set in Kindersley with a 3-2 overtime win over the Klippers on Friday, Oct. 13.

Rhett Hamilton scored the winner 2:39 into the overtime period for Melfort.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Hamilton and Duguay scored for the Mustangs in regulation time.

Hillbig and Russ Demo responded for the Klippers in regulation time.

Venne made 22 saves for Melfort; Logan Falk made 42 saves for Kindersley.

The Battlefords North Stars were in Melfort on Wednesday, Oct. 18, results were not available.

The Hawks defeated the previously unbeaten Humboldt Broncos 3-2 in overtime in Humboldt on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Ronan Buckberger scored the winner 3:13 into the extra frame for Nipawin.

Humboldt led 1-0 after the first and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second.

Hudson Cameron and Braxton Buckberger scored for Nipawin in regulation.

Conno Thue and Matthwe Van Blaricom responded for Humboldt in Regulation.

Damon Cunningham made 38 saves for Nipawin; Benjamin Motew made 30 saves for Humboldt.

Nipawin opened the home-and-home with a 3-2 loss to the Broncos in Nipawin on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Evan Forrest and Maguire Ratzlaff scored for Nipawin.

Spencer Hughes, Ben Costantino and Patrick Lanthier responded for Humboldt.

Cunningham made 43 saves for Nipawin; Motew made 29 saves for Humboldt.

The Ice Wolves closed their week with a 6-2 loss to the Battlefords North Stars in Kindersley on Saturday, Oct. 14.

La Ronge led 2-0 after the first and the North Stars led 4-2 after the second.

Zane Normand and Jacob Cossette scored for La Ronge.

Hunter Burgeson, Riley Girod, Evan Waldie, Owen Underhill, Andrew Casellato and Jordan Grilli responded for the Battlefords.

Topher Chirico made 46 saves for La Ronge; Joey Hawco made 28 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves opened the home-and-home with a 6-0 loss to the North Stars in Battlefords on Friday, Oct. 13.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the North Stars led 3-0 after the second period.

Justen Maric stopped all 31 shots he faced to record the shutout for the North Stars.

Ben Portner, Jackson Allan, Bradley Blake, Xavier Lacoste, Brayden Sinclairr and Girod scored for the North Stars.

Chirico made 24 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Ice Wolves were in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 17, results were not available.

The Hawks are in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Friday, Oct. 20, in Estevan to play the Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 21 and in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Ice Wolves and Mustangs play in La Ronge on Friday, Oct. 20. The Melville Millionaires are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Kindersley Klippers are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Sunday, Oct. 22.