MLA Report – Prince Albert Northcote

Summer days are here again, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to meet with you face-to-face. After two years of emails and phone calls, the next few months will be dedicated to connecting again. Already, Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave and I have been pleased to attend several community events. We’ve been to celebrations, markets, and government announcements and have been excited to support local organizations.

A significant project for the area was officially opened last month following the construction work on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert. This twinning project will help support local industry as they move products to market and most importantly, improve safety on this busy stretch of road. It was inspiring to hear from Alexandra Zbaraschuk as she told her survival story.

Supporting improved safety on our roads, MADD Prince Albert recently kicked off their “Crashed Car Campaign.” These efforts create awareness about the devastation of impaired driving. Crashed cars are placed around the city throughout the summer, serving as a reminder of what can happen. Please be safe this summer and get home safely.

As community events become more common, I was honoured to bring greetings on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan at the Shell River Recreational Club fundraiser. Funds raised at the May 14th event go toward the rehabilitation of their hockey arena.

I did a walkabout at the PA Downtown Business Development Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, May 18th. It was nice to chat with Perry Trusty, listen to the music and check out the local stores and venues. Our downtown has some real gems that offer everything from snacks to clothing and art. The next Sidewalk Sale is June 18th; I hope you’ll check it out!

It was my honour to be a part of the Grand Entrance and bring greetings at the Heart of the Youth Pow Wow on Friday, May 27th. It was a beautiful celebration of Prince Albert’s youth and a great chance to gather. Special thanks to Elder Liz Settee for all your hard work!

I ended the day with a stop at the Aurora Art Show at the Prince Albert Arts Centre, featuring 13 Saskatchewan artists. There were many beautiful pieces on display, and it was difficult to pick the best in show!

The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan fundraising walk and the Hike for Hospice were held to end the month of May, two very worthwhile fundraising events. Alzheimer’s and dementia are devastating for loved ones, their families and friends. We need to continue towards a cure, and events like these help spread awareness. Meanwhile, the Rose Garden Hospice has started construction on the hospice while continuing to raise money for furniture. Thank you to the organizers, volunteers, hikers, and those who made donations.

This past Thursday, our office attended the Hip Hop Hoop performance at Riverside School. And what a performance it was. It was wonderful to hear the oohs and ahs from students captivated by the story of honesty and learning.

On Friday, MLA Hargrave, our Constituency Assistants Joy Schewaga and Angela Weinrich and I helped place Canadian flags on veterans’ graves in preparation for Decoration Day. I finished the day and busy week off by dropping off sandwiches at the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services Community Cares Kitchen. Natalie Clyke and her amazing team are serving up meals and giving out clothing and household items to those in need. They are open Monday to Friday, 8:30-4:00 pm. Donations are always in need, especially food, clothing, bedding or hygiene items. If you are interested in helping, contact Natalie at 306-930-1339.

If you have questions, comments, concerns or require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact my constituency office. We can assist with a number of items including issues with assistance, health, housing, or if you want to voice an opinion. We are here to listen, and we’ll do our best to find the proper channels to help find solutions.

My constituency office is located at #7, 598 15th Street East. We can be reached by telephone at 306-763-7677 or by email at: panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.