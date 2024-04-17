MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget makes record new investments in classrooms, care and communities. This budget ensures growth continues in our great province, with the largest-ever increase in school operating funding, health care and municipal revenue sharing.

Saskatchewan continues to grow faster than it has in more than a century, with more people choosing to call Saskatchewan home. The labour market also continues to grow, with more jobs and a low unemployment rate that combine to help fuel the provincial economy.

To keep life affordable for Saskatchewan people, there are no new taxes and no tax increases in this year’s budget. The budget includes $2.0 billion in previously announced tax reductions and other affordability measures. When taxes, utilities and housing costs are combined, our province is the most affordable place to live in Canada for a family of four.

Education will receive a record-level investment of $4.4 billion to support students and teachers. This includes $3.3 billion for the Ministry of Education, an increase of $247.8 million, and supports Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students, early learning, child care and libraries.

A record increase of $180 million will fund the 27 school divisions, totaling $2.2 billion in school operating funding for the 2024-25 school year. Additionally, $216 million is allocated for school infrastructure, with $165.9 million dedicated to ongoing school projects, including the new Francophone school in Prince Albert.

Our health care system will receive a record $7.6 billion investment to expand patient care and increase access to services. An investment of $180 million will fund the ongoing work at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital. This facility will benefit the growing population in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan for many years to come.

Municipalities across Saskatchewan will receive a total of $340.2 million in unconditional support. This includes a record investment of $8.87 million allocated to Prince Albert. Since taking office in 2007, our government has provided Prince Albert with over $116 million in total funding to continue supporting its ongoing growth.

The 2024-25 Budget meets the challenges of a growing province by re-investing the benefits of a growing province in classrooms, care and communities. To learn more, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/budget.

As I continue to represent your best interests in the Legislature, I look forward to hearing from you. You can contact my constituency office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or feel free to stop by our office, located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive.