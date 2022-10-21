MLA Report – Alana Ross

The halls of the Saskatchewan Legislature are buzzing with activity as we prepare for the upcoming fall session. This summer, our government spent a lot of time canvassing communities and thanks to your feedback, we will continue down the path of sustainable growth.

We have heard the call for support and more staff in the healthcare sector. In response, we have launched the Health Human Resources Action Plan, a four-point approach to recruit, retain, train, and incentivize the healthcare system. A large part of that plan is ensuring we have the boots on the ground to support residents across the province.

We are cutting red tape to allow those trained in healthcare to apply their skills here in Saskatchewan and encourage new candidates to consider the field. Over 125 new, full-time, frontline positions are now available on HealthCareersInSask.ca, with another 50 part-time positions enhanced to full-time. These opportunities span 49 communities, drawing professionals to rural and remote areas where their skills are needed.

Like so many across the province, I was pleased to be part of Truth and Reconciliation Day to end the month of September. Thank you to Prince Albert Grand Council, the Prince Albert Urban Indigenous Coalition, community partners and volunteers for your efforts. Coming together shows strength and commitment to the shared journey that we are on.

That continuing effort is reflected in our recent announcement of the Dakota language being added to the growing list of secondary-level Indigenous language courses. Dakota, Nēhiyawēwin, Dene, Nakawe, Michif, and Nakoda are now available to younger generations to support the revitalization of First Nations and Métis culture.

Our government has also provided up to $255,000 to the First Nations University of Canada to deliver the Dene Teacher Education Program. Post-secondary students who graduate with a four-year Bachelor of Indigenous Education, will be prepared to instruct students in the Dene language as part of the K-12 curriculum. The program will improve the recruitment and retention of teachers in the north and increase student participation.

It was an honour to bring greetings on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky and the Government of Saskatchewan at the Habitat Key Ceremony. Congratulations to the volunteers on your hard work and to Henderson family who are new home-owners through Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan. This fantastic organization has now helped more than 200 families realize their dream of becoming homeowners.

And with the autumn season upon us, flu season has also arrived. Saskatchewan Health Authority vaccination clinics are underway, and pharmacies are also be able to administer the dose. Booking online is the most convenient way to get the vaccination, and the process features a new family tool. Visiting 4flu.ca will enable you to book appointments for the entire family in one session. Individual and group bookings can also be made by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

If you require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact my constituency office at #7, 598 15th Street East; we can be reached at 306-763-7677 or email at: panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.