Mintos fall to Tisdale in final game before Christmas break

The Prince Albert Mintos took their third loss in a row falling 4-2 to the Tisdale Trojans at the Tisdale Recplex on Wednesday night.

Minto head coach Tim Leonard says Prince Albert didn’t play well to start the game.

“We didn’t start too good. They had a good push off the start there and our energy wasn’t there, and we made a couple of bad decisions, and it ended up in our net. We decided to play in the third period and got it to 3-2 and we’re all over them for most of it. Kept them to one shot there for about twelve minutes, and then they got a bounce and scored.”

The Trojans would open the scoring with 5:51 to go in the first period as Dayton Reschny would strike for his 13th goal of the season shorthanded to give Tisdale a 1-0 lead. Jaxon Kehrig had the lone assist on the play.

Just over three minutes later, Pryce Thiessen would strike to double the Trojan lead at 2-0 after twenty minutes of play. Tristen Ziola had the lone helper.

The Trojan power play would go to work in the second period as Ryder Mucha would extend the Tisdale lead to 3-0 with his 14th of the season with 14:50 to go in the middle frame. Reid Slugoski had the lone assist.

Prince Albert would trim the lead back down to two heading into the second intermission. Scott McLean would find the back of the net for the third time this season with 8:59 left to go in the period. Raydr Wallington provided the lone helper.

The Mintos would cut the lead to just one with 15:29 to go in the third period. Abinet Klassen would score his fifth goal of the campaign to cut the Trojan lead to just 3-2. Will Whitter and Konnor Watson provided helpers on the play.

Tisdale would respond just over five minutes later as Reschny would strike for his second goal of the contest and 14th of the season. Kehrig and Justin Whitrow provided helpers on the play.

That would be all the support that Dylan Twidale would need in net for the Trojans as he made 31 saves on 33 shots to earn the victory in net for Tisdale. For the Mintos, Joshua Henry made 25 stops in the loss.

Despite falling in their last three contests, Leonard says the Mintos are prepared to regroup to take on the Circle K Classic in Calgary after Christmas.

“I’ll be honest, we’re in a little bit of a lull here right now, and I think we’re not only physically tired, but mentally. It’s tough on these kids. A lot of them aren’t used to the grind, and I think it’s kind of hit us here. We’ll put that first part behind us and we’re going to have a couple of skates here, focus on the Mac’s (Circle K Classic), and go out there and have a good time and try to compete the best we can.”