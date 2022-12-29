Melfort’s Somers represents Canada West at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Many who have frequented the Northern Lights Palace in Melfort in recent years will recognize Zac Somers. The 18-year-old product of Melfort was often found serving as the stick boy of the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs as a youngster, now Somers is a major contributor to the Mustangs and was one of only two players from the SJHL selected to represent Canada West at the World Junior A Hockey Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario.

Somers says he got to achieve a dream of many young hockey players growing up across Canada.

“It’s an honour to wear that jersey, let alone to play on the international level playing against other countries is something I’ve always dreamed of. I think a lot of kids growing up in Canada grow up and dream of putting that jersey on it is a true honour.”

Somers was one of only two players from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League selected to the Canada West roster, the other being Ethan Zielke of the Humboldt Broncos.

Somers says being from a small town made it even more special to represent his country on the international stage.

“It’s something special. Coming from a small town, even in the SJHL there was only one other [player]. It’s an honour and all the boys and the town is behind me going to that tournament. It was awesome. It’s something that every kid dreams of growing up watching the World Juniors every Christmas. To be able to live through that, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Somers would even contribute on the score sheet for Canada West in their opening game as the Melfort product would score the game winning goal in the team’s first game of the tournament, a 5-3 victory over the United States.

Somers says it made the experience even more special to contribute offensively.

“It’s one thing to just be there, but to put up a goal or two is a dream come true. Getting to do that kind of thing in that kind of jersey is something truly remarkable.”

Somers will return after the Christmas break to the Melfort Mustangs who currently sit third in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division with 40 points

