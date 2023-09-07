Melfort’s Dr. Yemi officially joins board of Suncrest College

A prominent Melfort doctor has officially joined the board of the newly named Suncrest College.

Last week, Suncrest College announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Governors. Dr. Adeyemi Laosebikan and Shawn Patenaude have joined the board and attended their first meeting on August 29.

Dr. Laosebikan, known as Dr. Yemi, has practiced as a Solo Community General Surgeon for the city of Melfort since 2004.

Dr. Yemi is also a Clinical Associate Professor for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan where he supports distributed learning in rural communities. He is also the co-chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

Dr. Yemi is actively involved in his local community and serves on the board of the Melfort Trade Alliance (Chamber of Commerce).

Patenaude is a Yorkton resident and the sole practitioner of law at Shawn Patenaude Law in the areas of Real Estate, Wills and Estates, Corporate and Business Law and Litigation.

Upon completion of his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan, Shawn practiced law in Langenberg before establishing his own practice in Yorkton in 2011. During the 2015/16 academic year, Shawn instructed for legacy Parkland College in the Business program.

With the new additions, the Suncrest College Board of Governors currently has seven members. The Board of Governors meets monthly to oversee Suncrest College’s operations and to provide direction and guidance on institutional decisions. Board members advocate on behalf of the College and support efforts relating to regional economic growth.

Suncrest College was established in 2023 as a result of merging Cumberland College and Parkland College. The college offers a superior learning experience with locations in Canora, Esterhazy, Fort Qu’Appelle, Kamsack, Melfort, Melville, Nipawin, Tisdale, and Yorkton. Students can choose from a wide array of educational options, including university degrees, skills training diplomas and certificates, trades training, high school upgrading, employability programs, safety training, and corporate/professional development.