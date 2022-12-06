Melfort traffic stop leads to arrest of three individuals on drug, firearms charges

On Dec. 2, Melfort RCMP Combined Traffic Services Section (CTSS) conducted a traffic stop as part of National Safe Driving Week on Saskatchewan Avenue in Melfort.

Officers observed a driver exhibit signs of impairment and issued a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) after their vehicle was stopped for having an obstructed license plate. The driver failed the SFST and was issued a 72-hour driving suspension as a result.

Officers saw a backpack matching the description of one recently stolen from a Melfort business in the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for possession of stolen property. The driver was also found in possession of approximately 4.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, around 3 grams of crack cocaine, and a sum of cash.

Further investigation determined the driver was on court ordered conditions for his involvement in an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort back in May of 2022.

In accordance with the court ordered conditions for the driver, Melfort RCMP and Melfort CTSS attended his residence in Melfort where officers located two loaded shotguns, one rifle, three cellphones, scales, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a conducted energy weapon, crack cocaine, and suspected meth and MDMA.

Two people were also located at the residence and arrested.

The driver of the vehicle, David Barks, 39, was charged with two counts possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence, unlicensed possession of a prohibited device, unlicensed possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

In addition to a breach of undertaking, Barkley Swenson, 48, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of possession of a firearm/weapon contrary to prohibition order, three counts of unlicensed possession of a prohibited device, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Cassandra St. Cyer, 29, of Star City, Sask, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Barks, Swenson, and St. Cyer remained in custody and made their first appearance in court in Melfort on Dec. 5.