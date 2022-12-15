Man found deceased following investigation into weapons complaint

Around 2:42 am early Thursday morning, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 700 Block of 17th Street West. On arrival, police located a 29-year-old man with a significant injury.

Parkland Ambulance attended the scene and determined the man to be deceased.

The Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section, along with the Criminal Investigation Division and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. An increased police presence can be expected for the remainder of the day in the 700 Block of 17th Street West.