Man dies in officer-involved shooting; incident under independent investigation

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is currently investigating the circumstances around an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the South Industrial area of Prince Albert on Monday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., a member of the Prince Albert Police Service was called to the 400 Block of South Industrial Drive for an investigation. During the interaction with police, a confrontation with a man took place during which a firearm was discharged.

According to a media release, the man was struck, treated by EMS and transported to hospital, where he has since been pronounced deceased as a result of the incident.

“The Prince Albert Police Service believes in processes that seek the facts and it is important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable,” said the release. “We are fully cooperating with SIRT and as SIRT’s investigation is ongoing, PAPS is unable to comment further on this incident.”

Police are asking that public avoid the area while a heavy police presence is on scene investigating. Traffic in the area will be disrupted and diverted for the next several hours.

During a Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, Police Chief Jonathan Bergen addressed the incident and said he has a lot of confidence in the new SIRT model and the investigators that are involved.

On Jan. 1, The Police (Serious Incident Response Team) Amendment Act, 2021 officially came into force, completing the transition to a civilian-led, independent police oversight body. The changes allow SIRT members to investigate incidents where serious injury or death occurred while in police custody or as a result of officer’s actions.