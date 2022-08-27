Man accused of assaulting peace officer outside Prince Albert business

Prince Albert police have charged a 37-year-old man with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon following an incident outside a business Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 3300 Block of Second Avenue West. Officers were called to the scene after following reports that a man had started a fire in a garbage bin.

Police identified a man matching a description of the subject nearby after arriving. The man attempted to flee, and became aggressive towards police. He was safely taken into custody with help from two passersby. No injuries were reported.

Hector Robert Charlette faces multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats, and one count of assaulting a police officer. The charges have not been proven in court.