Lomheim grateful for opportunity to get on stage and support Telemiracle

A local Prince Albert musician has been chosen as part of the Saskatchewan Talent lineup during the TeleMiracle 47 main broadcast and is looking forward to helping out for a good cause.

Paul Lomheim, a veteran of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Country North Show, and longtime producer of the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards, was one of two Prince Albert acts chosen to perform during the annual fundraiser. Lomheim appreciated the opportunity to get on stage and give back to a worthy cause.

“It really meant a lot to me to audition,” he said. “I was hoping I would make the cut because a lot of people do audition. I’m very excited about it.”

The last time he played on the TeleMiracle stage was close to 40 years ago. Once Lomheim found out he would be a part of the 2023 Kinsmen TeleMiracle cast around a week and a half ago, he picked what he felt is the proper song to fit the charity’s theme.

“Through your skills of playing music, or if you are a dancer, you can help out TeleMiracle,” he said. “It funnels down to helping people and organizations across the province.”

Lomheim plans to do some of his own fundraising for TeleMiracle in the coming months. Make sure to watch out for him playing his guitar in areas around the city starting January and show your support.

Other local performances chosen as part of the talent lineup include dancers from the Performing Arts Warehouse in Prince Albert, and Melfort’s Shelby Murphy. In total, 115 acts auditioned this year.

Nutrien will be matching donations made to TeleMiracle through the Sask. Talent performers up to $100,000. Funds raised during TeleMiracle 47 in Saskatoon from Feb. 25-26 will provide support to people requiring special needs equipment and access to life-saving medical treatment.

Since 1977, the annual telethon has raised over $153 million for the Kinsmen Foundation. In 2021, the event raised a record-breaking $8 million.