Local bands ready to rock for mental health

Local bands ‘East Side of Second’ and ‘Wade and Chord’ will join Saskatoon group ‘Christopher and the Saints’ for a night of music in support of mental health on Friday.

father-son duo Wade and Chord Fehr photo from the Wade Fehr Music Facebook page

Saskatoon band Christopher and the Saints photo by Jessica Deback

The three groups will headline the inaugural Rock for Mental Health night at the Rock Trout Events Centre. Proceeds will go towards the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Prince Albert office.

“Mental health is something that I think everybody can get on board with supporting,” said local musician Emma Jean, who is helping organize the event. “It’s very important (to support) these days, and music is the way I know how to do that.”

Friday’s show will mark Christopher and the Saints’ first appearance in Prince Albert. The band describes itself as “Pink Floyd with cowboy boots” and just released a new single in May called ‘Hey Hey’. They hope it will be an anthem for people struggling with mental health issues.

“Real proud of this one,” the group wrote on social media after releasing the song. “We hope it’s relatable.”

Wade and Chord is made up of the father-son duo of Wade and Chord Fehr, while East Side of Second includes brothers Aden and Logan Edwards, Kace and Blake Callahan, and Evan Ace.

“The bands are 100 per cent eager to support this cause,” Jean said. “It’s a great opportunity for musicians and bands to get together and do something.

Jean came up with the Rock for Mental Health idea after doing some work in the mental health field. That experience showed her just how important it is to have organizations like CMHA.

“CMHA Prince Albert is one, but there are many organizations working in mental health—and many mental health workers,” she said. “I think the more we can support them in turn, that’s going to make a big difference in a lot of peoples’ lives.”

Jean encouraged fans to support CMHA and other mental health organizations directly if they can’t make it to the show. She also encouraged music lovers to come out and enjoy the show.

“If it goes well and we have a lot of community support, it would be nice to do something like this annually,” she said.

Doors open for Rock for Mental Health at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Tickets are available online or at the door.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca