Judge grants court adjournment for woman charged with assaulting Prince Albert senior

The woman accused of assaulting an 89-year-old man in a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex has been granted an adjournment to explore the possibility of a bail hearing or resolution, according to her lawyer.

April Ross was not present during Friday’s hearing, but lawyer Dale Blenner-Hassett spoke in Prince Albert Provincial Court on her behalf where he requested the adjournment from Judge Jeffery Lubyk.

April Ross, 40, was arrested in Jan. on charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats after allegedly walking into Northcote Manor off the street and approaching an elderly resident with a knife. The crown also alleges Ross pushed retired correctional officer Carl Klarenbach to the ground when he stepped in to protect the other resident.

First responders were called to the scene and took Klarenbach to the hospital with a serious head injury, where he has remained since the Jan. 2 incident. In a statement by the Crown Prosecutor on Friday morning, it was revealed that the victim’s condition has taken a turn for the worst.

Ross will remain in custody until her next hearing on April 21.